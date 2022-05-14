Associated Banc Corp Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 415,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,361. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

