Associated Banc Corp Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

MDT traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. 3,525,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,020. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

