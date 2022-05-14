Associated Banc Corp Purchases 306 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.09. 3,282,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.