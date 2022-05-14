Associated Banc Corp Purchases 33,624 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 72,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. 5,673,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

