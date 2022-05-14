Associated Banc Corp Purchases 6,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,442,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,748. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

