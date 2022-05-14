Associated Banc Corp Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.62. The company had a trading volume of 404,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.19 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

