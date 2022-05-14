Associated Banc Corp Sells 389,203 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,203 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.10% of Schneider National worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

