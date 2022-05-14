ATB Capital Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$4.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.17.

TSE ACB opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$2.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.10. The stock has a market cap of C$783.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

