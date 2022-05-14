Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATHA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Athira Pharma by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Athira Pharma by 5,351.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 67,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Athira Pharma by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

