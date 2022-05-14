Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ATKR stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.52. The stock had a trading volume of 506,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59. Atkore has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

