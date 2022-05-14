Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Gap Up to $28.89

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $29.60. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 4,521 shares trading hands.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,962,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.