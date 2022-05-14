Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.