ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 621,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the April 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE RERE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 520,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. ATRenew has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, equities analysts expect that ATRenew will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ATRenew Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

