AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $25.73 Average PT from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.84. 34,107,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,638,836. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 997,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 238,488 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 97,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 269,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

