Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUPH. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 3,429,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

