Aurox Reaches Market Cap of $15.97 Million (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for about $30.60 or 0.00101385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $678,678.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,185.38 or 1.00009908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00104549 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.