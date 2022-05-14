Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.79. 2,390,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,430. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

