Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVYA. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Avaya has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Avaya by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Avaya by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.