Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DoorDash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,322 shares of company stock worth $44,968,651 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.32.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

