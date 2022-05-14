Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 127.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 65,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

