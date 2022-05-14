Aviva PLC Sells 846 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,369 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,749 shares of company stock worth $18,598,130 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average is $178.42. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

