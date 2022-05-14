Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Awakn Life Sciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

