Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axcella Health worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,141,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 26,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

