AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

AXGN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $394.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.75. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AxoGen by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

