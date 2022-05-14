AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZEK. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. AZEK has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

