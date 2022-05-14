B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $17.83 Million in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,501,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,833,000. Tile Shop accounts for 7.7% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 4.81% of Tile Shop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 291,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

