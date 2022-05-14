B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Global Ship Lease makes up about 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE GSL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $790.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

Global Ship Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.