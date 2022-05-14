B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 116,045 RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. RumbleON accounts for about 2.1% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of RumbleON as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RumbleON news, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 6,279 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 328,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.45.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

