B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

