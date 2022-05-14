B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

In other news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.