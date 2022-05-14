B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Biotricity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biotricity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biotricity by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Biotricity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biotricity stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Biotricity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Biotricity ( OTCMKTS:BTCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

