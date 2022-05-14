B. Riley Weighs in on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 243,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

