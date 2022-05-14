Bailard Inc. Acquires 504 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $14.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $615.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,500. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.05 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $696.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

