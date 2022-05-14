Bailard Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,083,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 256,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 8,036,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

