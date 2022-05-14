Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $17.87 on Friday, reaching $371.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,279. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

