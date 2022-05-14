Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $32,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after buying an additional 610,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after buying an additional 204,287 shares during the period.

IJS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,766. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

