Bailard Inc. Buys 1,118 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

