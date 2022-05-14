Bailard Inc. Buys 1,119 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.08. 220,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,602. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $228.00 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.86.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

