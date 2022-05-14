Bailard Inc. Buys 59,180 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $35,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 4,350,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.