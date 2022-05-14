Bailard Inc. Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.33. 16,782,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,811,226. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

