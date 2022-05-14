Bailard Inc. Has $23.96 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,362,000 after buying an additional 324,649 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $16.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.45. 3,379,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,127. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.43 and a 200 day moving average of $518.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

