Bailard Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,076,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,222,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,028. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.