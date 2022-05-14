Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.99. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 49,866 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

