Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.99. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 49,866 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.
About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.