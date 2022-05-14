Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association."

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 253,321 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 266,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

