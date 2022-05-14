Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

BHB opened at $25.56 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $383.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth $797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,321,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

