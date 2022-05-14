Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Trading Down 0.1%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.87. 23,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 21,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $383.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.