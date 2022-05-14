Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($3.96) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.33) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 243.44 ($3.00).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 150.36 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.