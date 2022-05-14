Barclays Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) to Hold

Barclays lowered shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded TELUS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.92.

T stock opened at C$31.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.95. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$26.18 and a 12-month high of C$34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. The company has a market cap of C$43.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 105.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

