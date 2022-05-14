Barclays Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $56.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

