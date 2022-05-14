Barclays Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $56.00

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.