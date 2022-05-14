Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 760.40 ($9.37).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.63) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.99) to GBX 790 ($9.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

LON:BDEV traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 484.80 ($5.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,945. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 517.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 616.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 457.60 ($5.64) and a one year high of GBX 778.60 ($9.60).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

